Element Wealth LLC Grows Stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Element Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,646 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,445 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF makes up about 0.6% of Element Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Element Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF were worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,171,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 29,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Cadinha & Co. LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 11,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of IEUR stock traded down $0.24 on Friday, reaching $52.42. 216,748 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 902,593. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.91. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 1-year low of $38.54 and a 1-year high of $57.46.

