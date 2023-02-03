Element Wealth LLC Grows Stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Element Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,646 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,445 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF makes up about 0.6% of Element Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Element Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF were worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,171,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 29,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Cadinha & Co. LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 11,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter.
iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of IEUR stock traded down $0.24 on Friday, reaching $52.42. 216,748 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 902,593. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.91. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 1-year low of $38.54 and a 1-year high of $57.46.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR)
- Are Penny Stocks Worth it? Should You Invest in Penny Stocks?
- Zimmer Biomet Beats on Earnings, Growth May be Priced In
- AI Software Maker EPAM Boasts Biggest Tech-Sector Rally
- Ford Stock Going Forward After Big Earnings Flop
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Wolverine Worldwide
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.