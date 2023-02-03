Element Wealth LLC Has $1.47 Million Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Element Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for 1.4% of Element Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Element Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGG. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of AGG stock traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $99.97. 3,394,780 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,145,269. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $93.20 and a fifty-two week high of $111.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $99.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.84.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.