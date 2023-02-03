Element Wealth LLC Has $133,000 Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Element Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 209 shares during the period. Element Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWM. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 196.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. TFC Financial Management boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 131.3% during the 2nd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 147.7% in the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selway Asset Management acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

Shares of IWM stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $198.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,773,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,960,570. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $162.50 and a fifty-two week high of $212.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $181.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.37.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

