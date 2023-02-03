Element Wealth LLC Increases Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Element Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for 4.4% of Element Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Element Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $4,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 78,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,484,000 after purchasing an additional 6,036 shares during the period. United Bank grew its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 27,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,972,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,686,000 after purchasing an additional 21,177 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 24,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 19.7% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJR stock traded up $0.25 on Friday, reaching $107.93. 2,555,397 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,541,969. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a one year low of $86.40 and a one year high of $111.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $98.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.37.

About iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

