Element Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Element Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DVY. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 155.0% during the 2nd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 136.0% during the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.99% of the company’s stock.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DVY traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $125.74. 629,477 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 721,464. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $105.59 and a twelve month high of $133.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $122.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.03.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

