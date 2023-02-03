Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Purchased by BRR OpCo LLC

BRR OpCo LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,611 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,444 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and comprises 1.0% of BRR OpCo LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. BRR OpCo LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $8,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Insight Inv LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY raised its position in Eli Lilly and by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly and by 292.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $400.00 to $421.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $428.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $440.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $281.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $384.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

Eli Lilly and Stock Performance

In other news, major shareholder Acquisition Corp Kearny purchased 29,992,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $374,908,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, major shareholder Acquisition Corp Kearny purchased 29,992,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $374,908,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 63,585 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.94, for a total value of $23,141,124.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,158,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,543,617,311.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of LLY stock traded up $9.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $339.97. 2,747,684 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,021,586. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $231.87 and a 1 year high of $384.44. The company has a market cap of $323.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $359.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $339.05.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.26. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 80.80%. The business had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.86%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.