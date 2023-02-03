Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.43

Shares of Endeavour Silver Corp. (TSE:EDR – Get Rating) (NYSE:EXK) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$4.43 and traded as high as C$4.76. Endeavour Silver shares last traded at C$4.74, with a volume of 544,223 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on EDR. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$6.00 price target on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$6.50 to C$5.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$4.00 to C$4.25 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Pi Financial increased their target price on Endeavour Silver from C$4.25 to C$4.40 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$5.88.

Endeavour Silver Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$4.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$4.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.65. The firm has a market capitalization of C$835.96 million and a P/E ratio of 51.44.

Endeavour Silver Company Profile

Endeavour Silver ( TSE:EDR Get Rating ) (NYSE:EXK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.07). The firm had revenue of C$51.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$59.79 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Endeavour Silver Corp. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Mexico and Chile. The company explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company operates two producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, such as the Guanaceví mine in Durango; and the Bolañitos mine in Guanajuato.

Featured Articles

