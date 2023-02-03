EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Lifted to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ENS. TheStreet raised EnerSys from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on EnerSys to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

Shares of EnerSys stock opened at $85.88 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.41. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.61, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.39. EnerSys has a 12-month low of $55.60 and a 12-month high of $90.25.

EnerSys ( NYSE:ENS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.02. EnerSys had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The business had revenue of $899.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $889.95 million. On average, equities analysts expect that EnerSys will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. EnerSys’s payout ratio is 22.51%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENS. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in EnerSys in the first quarter worth about $264,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in EnerSys by 12.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in EnerSys by 35.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 47,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,559,000 after acquiring an additional 12,406 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in EnerSys by 8.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in EnerSys by 7.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,403,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,691,000 after acquiring an additional 101,062 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications. It operates through the following segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The Energy Systems segment combines enclosures, power conversion, power distribution, and energy storage used in the telecommunication, broadband, and utility industries.

