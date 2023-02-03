Engie (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $14.50

Engie SA (OTCMKTS:ENGIY – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.50 and traded as high as $14.50. Engie shares last traded at $14.42, with a volume of 136,152 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Engie from €15.00 ($16.30) to €16.00 ($17.39) in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on Engie from €18.00 ($19.57) to €18.50 ($20.11) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Engie from €24.50 ($26.63) to €23.00 ($25.00) in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th.

Engie Stock Up 0.4 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.33.

About Engie

ENGIE SA engages in the provision of electricity, natural gas, and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Renewables, Networks, Energy Solutions, Thermal, Supply, Nuclear, and Others. The Renewables segment is involved in the renewable energy generation activities, including financing, construction, operation and maintenance of renewable energy facilities, using various energy sources such as hydroelectric, onshore wind, photovoltaic solar, biomass, offshore wind, and geothermal.

