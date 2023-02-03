EQT AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EQBBF) Receives $310.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

EQT AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EQBBF – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $310.00.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EQBBF shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of EQT AB (publ) from SEK 310 to SEK 300 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of EQT AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of EQT AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Societe Generale reduced their price objective on shares of EQT AB (publ) from SEK 250 to SEK 230 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of EQT AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company.

EQT AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of EQT AB (publ) stock opened at $19.01 on Friday. EQT AB has a 52-week low of $19.00 and a 52-week high of $59.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.00 and a 200 day moving average of $19.50.

EQT AB (publ) Company Profile

EQT AB (publ) is a global private equity firm specializing in Private Capital & Real Asset segments. It owns portfolio companies and assets in Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Americas. EQT AB (publ) was founded in 1994 and is based in Stockholm, Sweden with additional offices in Europe, North America and APAC.

