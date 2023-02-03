Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) to Issue $0.39 Quarterly Dividend

Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 2nd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.39 per share by the credit services provider on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%.
Equifax has a dividend payout ratio of 16.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Equifax to earn $7.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.8%.
Equifax Stock Up 2.7 %
EFX opened at $230.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $28.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.04, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.45. Equifax has a twelve month low of $145.98 and a twelve month high of $243.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $204.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.63.
A number of research firms have weighed in on EFX. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Equifax from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Equifax from $192.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Equifax from $181.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Equifax from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Equifax from $187.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.13.
Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions and International. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.
