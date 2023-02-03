Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) to Issue $0.39 Quarterly Dividend

Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 2nd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.39 per share by the credit services provider on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%.

Equifax has a dividend payout ratio of 16.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Equifax to earn $7.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.8%.

EFX opened at $230.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $28.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.04, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.45. Equifax has a twelve month low of $145.98 and a twelve month high of $243.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $204.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.63.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equifax by 29.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,516 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Equifax by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,944 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 439,028 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $104,100,000 after acquiring an additional 8,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 17,409 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,141,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EFX. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Equifax from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Equifax from $192.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Equifax from $181.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Equifax from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Equifax from $187.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.13.

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions and International. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

