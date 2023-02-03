Erste Group Bank AG (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Erste Group Bank AG (OTCMKTS:EBKDY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.67.

EBKDY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Erste Group Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Erste Group Bank from €34.00 ($36.96) to €37.00 ($40.22) in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Erste Group Bank from €38.00 ($41.30) to €39.00 ($42.39) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Erste Group Bank from €33.00 ($35.87) to €32.00 ($34.78) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Erste Group Bank Price Performance

Shares of Erste Group Bank stock opened at $19.23 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.44 and a 200 day moving average of $13.84. Erste Group Bank has a 12 month low of $10.57 and a 12 month high of $25.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.36.

About Erste Group Bank

Erste Group Bank ( OTCMKTS:EBKDY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter. Erste Group Bank had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 19.21%. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Erste Group Bank will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Erste Group Bank AG engages in the provision of banking and financial services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management & Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, and Group Corporate Center. The Retail segment comprises the business with private individuals, micros, and free professionals within the responsibility of account managers in the retail network.

