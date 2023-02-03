EscoinToken (ELG) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.63 Million

EscoinToken (ELG) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 3rd. Over the last seven days, EscoinToken has traded 0.5% higher against the dollar. EscoinToken has a total market cap of $148.93 million and $1.63 million worth of EscoinToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EscoinToken token can now be purchased for approximately $2.95 or 0.00012644 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EscoinToken Token Profile

EscoinToken’s launch date was April 30th, 2020. EscoinToken’s total supply is 250,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,471,183 tokens. The Reddit community for EscoinToken is https://reddit.com/r/escoinico. EscoinToken’s official website is www.escoin.ee. EscoinToken’s official Twitter account is @escoinico.

Buying and Selling EscoinToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Escoin aims to allow its clients access to lawyers from all around the world through Prae Legal Network, with expertise in a diverse range of cross-border transactions.The project aims to meet the needs of clients in any speciality of law, in any jurisdictions in the world with commanding in-depth knowledge of the local laws, customs and judicial systems.”

