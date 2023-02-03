Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.37-0.47 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.78. The company issued revenue guidance of decrease 12-14% yr/yr to $3.65-3.72 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.17 billion. Estée Lauder Companies also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.87-$5.02 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EL shares. TheStreet raised shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $245.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a sell rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $278.09.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Estée Lauder Companies Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:EL traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $269.54. 1,912,853 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,575,320. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $251.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $243.13. Estée Lauder Companies has a twelve month low of $186.47 and a twelve month high of $324.70. The company has a market capitalization of $96.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.67, a PEG ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.96.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.25. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 41.46% and a net margin of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Estée Lauder Companies will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.07%.

Insider Activity at Estée Lauder Companies

In related news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 6,831 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $1,912,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 118,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,300,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 12.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Estée Lauder Companies

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EL. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the third quarter worth about $201,000. NBT Bank N A NY boosted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 8.5% during the third quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 1,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the first quarter worth about $244,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 27.3% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the first quarter worth about $277,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.74% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.