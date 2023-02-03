Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.25 EPS

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.25, Briefing.com reports. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 41.46%. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Estée Lauder Companies Price Performance

EL stock opened at $268.41 on Friday. Estée Lauder Companies has a 52-week low of $186.47 and a 52-week high of $324.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $251.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $242.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.96.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.07%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Transactions at Estée Lauder Companies

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EL shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $224.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $255.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $274.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $260.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $273.83.

In related news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 11,705 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $3,160,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,762 shares in the company, valued at $33,955,740. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 3.5% during the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 78,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,428,000 after acquiring an additional 2,694 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 10.0% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 304,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,855,000 after acquiring an additional 27,670 shares during the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 4.6% during the first quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 53,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,456,000 after acquiring an additional 2,332 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 507.1% during the first quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 3,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 3,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the first quarter worth about $634,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.74% of the company’s stock.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

