Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Price Target Raised to $300.00

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $290.00 to $300.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.12% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $245.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays increased their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $224.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Berenberg Bank lowered Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $323.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $228.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $278.09.

Shares of NYSE EL traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $267.56. 155,352 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,498,907. The firm has a market cap of $95.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.67, a PEG ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.96. Estée Lauder Companies has a twelve month low of $186.47 and a twelve month high of $324.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $251.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $243.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 41.46%. The business’s revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.01 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Estée Lauder Companies will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 11,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $3,160,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,955,740. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EL. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 108.2% in the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 25,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,444,000 after acquiring an additional 13,135 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC grew its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 1,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 17,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,485,000 after acquiring an additional 3,340 shares in the last quarter. 55.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

