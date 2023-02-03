Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) PT Raised to $308.00

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by DA Davidson from $250.00 to $308.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.48% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on EL. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. TheStreet upgraded Estée Lauder Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $271.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $323.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $266.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $277.00.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of EL stock opened at $266.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $251.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $243.13. Estée Lauder Companies has a 1-year low of $186.47 and a 1-year high of $324.70. The company has a market cap of $95.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.96.

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 41.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.01 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Estée Lauder Companies will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 11,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $3,160,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,762 shares in the company, valued at $33,955,740. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EL. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 108.2% in the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 25,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,444,000 after purchasing an additional 13,135 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 1,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 14.1% in the third quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 17,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,485,000 after buying an additional 3,340 shares during the period. 55.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

