Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.87-$5.02 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.35. The company issued revenue guidance of $16.50 billion-$16.85 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $16.73 billion. Estée Lauder Companies also updated its FY23 guidance to $4.87-5.02 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EL. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a sell rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $271.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $274.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $245.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Estée Lauder Companies from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $278.09.

Estée Lauder Companies stock traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $269.54. 1,912,871 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,575,320. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $251.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $243.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.67, a PEG ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.96. Estée Lauder Companies has a fifty-two week low of $186.47 and a fifty-two week high of $324.70.

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 41.46% and a net margin of 12.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Estée Lauder Companies will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.07%.

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 6,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $1,912,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 118,931 shares in the company, valued at $33,300,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,579,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,522,000 after acquiring an additional 77,459 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 5.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,197,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,165,000 after acquiring an additional 61,069 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 80.2% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 751,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,706,000 after buying an additional 334,577 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 702,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,635,000 after purchasing an additional 135,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 26.6% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 584,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,193,000 after acquiring an additional 122,834 shares in the last quarter. 55.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

