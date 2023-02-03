Euler (EUL) Price Tops $6.15 on Major Exchanges

Euler (EUL) traded up 4.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 3rd. In the last week, Euler has traded up 16.5% against the US dollar. One Euler token can currently be purchased for approximately $6.15 or 0.00026293 BTC on exchanges. Euler has a total market capitalization of $61.09 million and approximately $1.89 million worth of Euler was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Euler Profile

Euler launched on August 25th, 2021. Euler’s total supply is 27,182,818 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,931,059 tokens. Euler’s official Twitter account is @eulerfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Euler is blog.euler.finance. Euler’s official website is www.euler.finance.

Buying and Selling Euler

According to CryptoCompare, “Euler is a non-custodial permissionless lending protocol on Ethereum that helps users to earn interest on their crypto assets or hedge against volatile markets without the need for a trusted third party. EUL is an ERC20 token that acts as the native governance token of the Euler Protocol.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Euler directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Euler should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Euler using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

