Everest Hill Group Inc. Sells 55,211 Shares of AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) Stock

AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Rating) insider Everest Hill Group Inc. sold 55,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $1,159,431.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,389,797 shares in the company, valued at $281,185,737. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Everest Hill Group Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 18th, Everest Hill Group Inc. sold 4,789 shares of AdaptHealth stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $105,358.00.

On Thursday, January 12th, Everest Hill Group Inc. sold 340,000 shares of AdaptHealth stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $6,800,000.00.

On Tuesday, January 10th, Everest Hill Group Inc. sold 200,000 shares of AdaptHealth stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $4,000,000.00.

On Friday, November 11th, Everest Hill Group Inc. sold 23,583 shares of AdaptHealth stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $542,409.00.

Shares of AdaptHealth stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 544,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 618,995. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. AdaptHealth Corp. has a 52-week low of $11.40 and a 52-week high of $27.48. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.74, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.93.

AdaptHealth ( NASDAQ:AHCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $756.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.58 million. AdaptHealth had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 4.38%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AdaptHealth Corp. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AHCO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in AdaptHealth by 122.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,922,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,897,000 after buying an additional 6,568,394 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,497,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887,639 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners Inc. acquired a new position in AdaptHealth during the 2nd quarter worth $22,935,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 70.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,738,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,426,000 after buying an additional 1,129,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,795,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,396,000 after buying an additional 1,053,942 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AHCO. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on AdaptHealth from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on AdaptHealth from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, AdaptHealth presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.67.

AdaptHealth Corp. engages in the provision of home healthcare equipment, supplies and related services. It focuses on sleep therapy equipment to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), home medical equipment to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities, oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home, and HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

