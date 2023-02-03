Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) PT Lowered to $66.00

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $69.00 to $66.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

EVRG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Evergy from $77.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Evergy to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Evergy from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Evergy from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Evergy from an outperform rating to an underperform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Evergy presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $61.20.

NYSE EVRG opened at $63.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $14.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.40. Evergy has a one year low of $54.12 and a one year high of $73.13.

Evergy ( NYSE:EVRG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.12. Evergy had a net margin of 14.01% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Evergy will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in Evergy by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 22,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of Evergy by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 78,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,971,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Evergy by 61.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 139,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,881,000 after purchasing an additional 53,383 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Evergy by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 42,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after purchasing an additional 7,635 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Evergy by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 389,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,540,000 after purchasing an additional 25,479 shares during the period. 83.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

