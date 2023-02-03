Eversource Energy (ES) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 1st

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.675 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. This is a positive change from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64.

Eversource Energy has increased its dividend by an average of 6.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 24 years. Eversource Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 54.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Eversource Energy to earn $4.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.55 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.4%.

Eversource Energy Stock Down 4.3 %

NYSE ES traded down $3.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $79.84. 381,328 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,478,032. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $27.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.63. Eversource Energy has a 12-month low of $70.54 and a 12-month high of $94.63.

Insider Transactions at Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 9.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 1,943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total transaction of $157,538.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,527,628.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 39,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,045,000 after acquiring an additional 3,023 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 41,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,266,000 after acquiring an additional 4,115 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 12,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 27,119 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ES has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $97.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eversource Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.50.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

Featured Articles

