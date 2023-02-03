Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Exponent had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 27.40%. The business had revenue of $112.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. Exponent’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Exponent Price Performance

NASDAQ:EXPO traded up $6.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $111.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 136,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,699. The company has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.50 and a beta of 0.63. Exponent has a one year low of $80.97 and a one year high of $112.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $101.00 and its 200-day moving average is $97.08.

Get Exponent alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on EXPO. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Exponent in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Exponent in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Exponent

Exponent Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Exponent by 4.4% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Exponent by 0.5% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 63,528 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,864,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Exponent by 6.4% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Exponent by 1.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 37,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,289,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Exponent by 0.8% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 64,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,857,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. 91.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Exponent, Inc is an engineering and scientific consulting company, which engages in the provision of engineering, scientific, environmental, and health consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering and Other Scientific and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment include technical consulting in different practices primarily in engineering.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Exponent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exponent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.