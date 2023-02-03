Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Exponent had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 27.40%. The business had revenue of $112.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. Exponent’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis.
NASDAQ:EXPO traded up $6.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $111.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 136,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,699. The company has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.50 and a beta of 0.63. Exponent has a one year low of $80.97 and a one year high of $112.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $101.00 and its 200-day moving average is $97.08.
Several research firms have recently commented on EXPO. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Exponent in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Exponent in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Exponent, Inc is an engineering and scientific consulting company, which engages in the provision of engineering, scientific, environmental, and health consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering and Other Scientific and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment include technical consulting in different practices primarily in engineering.
