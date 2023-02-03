Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI) Trading 7.8% Higher

Exscientia plc (NASDAQ:EXAI – Get Rating) traded up 7.8% on Friday . The company traded as high as $9.52 and last traded at $9.50. 209,988 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 245,130 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.81.

Separately, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Exscientia from $40.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 7.55, a quick ratio of 7.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.67.

Exscientia ( NASDAQ:EXAI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $8.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.83 million. Exscientia had a negative net margin of 405.81% and a negative return on equity of 18.43%. On average, research analysts forecast that Exscientia plc will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Exscientia by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,918,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,214,000 after purchasing an additional 39,359 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Exscientia by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,811,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,079,000 after buying an additional 708,460 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Exscientia by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,639,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,457,000 after buying an additional 25,554 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in shares of Exscientia by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,427,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,720,000 after buying an additional 35,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd grew its stake in shares of Exscientia by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd now owns 853,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,004,000 after buying an additional 82,850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.36% of the company’s stock.

Exscientia plc, an artificial intelligence-driven pharmatech company, engages in discovering, designing, and developing drugs. The company offers end-to-end solution of artificial intelligence (AI) and technologies for target identification, drug candidate design, translational models, and patient selection.

