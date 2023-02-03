Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Stock Holdings Lessened by Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,595 shares during the quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 16.5% during the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 93,259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,142,000 after acquiring an additional 13,198 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.6% during the third quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 39,486 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,448,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.6% in the third quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 13,723 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 27.2% during the third quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 32.0% during the third quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 53,552 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,676,000 after acquiring an additional 12,997 shares during the period. 57.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 34,272 shares in the company, valued at $3,598,560. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on XOM. Redburn Partners cut Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Cowen increased their target price on Exxon Mobil to $108.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.96.

XOM stock traded up $2.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $113.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,152,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,392,352. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $109.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.43. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $74.03 and a twelve month high of $117.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $467.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.38, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.11.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.25% and a net margin of 13.47%. The business had revenue of $95.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.45%.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

