F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) CMO Sells $244,201.88 in Stock

F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) CMO Mika Yamamoto sold 1,612 shares of F5 stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.49, for a total transaction of $244,201.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 8,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,266,001.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

F5 Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FFIV traded down $5.10 on Friday, hitting $151.59. The company had a trading volume of 304,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 611,113. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $151.30. F5, Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.68 and a 1 year high of $217.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.07.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The network technology company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $700.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $700.59 million. F5 had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 16.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.89 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that F5, Inc. will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of F5

Several brokerages have commented on FFIV. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of F5 from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of F5 from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of F5 from $187.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of F5 from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of F5 from $180.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.21.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in F5 by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,830,286 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,427,188,000 after purchasing an additional 96,873 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of F5 by 38.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,581,255 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $241,996,000 after acquiring an additional 442,388 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of F5 by 0.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,264,562 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $193,529,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of F5 by 4.5% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,207,276 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $174,729,000 after acquiring an additional 51,626 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of F5 by 2.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 718,279 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $109,926,000 after acquiring an additional 20,565 shares during the period. 93.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

F5 Company Profile

F5, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996, and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

