Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH) Upgraded by BMO Capital Markets to “Overweight”

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has C$1,050.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$800.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. CIBC boosted their price target on Fairfax Financial from C$950.00 to C$1,050.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Cormark boosted their price target on Fairfax Financial from C$900.00 to C$1,000.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Fairfax Financial from C$725.00 to C$700.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Fairfax Financial from C$995.00 to C$1,050.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$983.33.

Fairfax Financial Price Performance

Shares of FFH opened at C$892.36 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$20.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.54. Fairfax Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$569.62 and a fifty-two week high of C$903.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.00, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$808.31 and its 200-day moving average is C$716.60.

Fairfax Financial Increases Dividend

Fairfax Financial ( TSE:FFH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported C($4.76) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($35.96) by C$31.20. The firm had revenue of C$8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$8.50 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Fairfax Financial will post 115.4199993 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 19th were given a dividend of $13.415 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 18th. This represents a yield of 1.66%. This is a boost from Fairfax Financial’s previous annual dividend of $12.78. Fairfax Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.25%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fairfax Financial news, Senior Officer Jean Cloutier sold 75 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$782.61, for a total transaction of C$58,695.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,051,827.84. In other Fairfax Financial news, Director F. Brian Bradstreet acquired 1,900 shares of Fairfax Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$18.30 per share, with a total value of C$34,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$34,770. Also, Senior Officer Jean Cloutier sold 75 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$782.61, for a total value of C$58,695.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,051,827.84.

Fairfax Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Insurance and Reinsurance, Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

Featured Articles

