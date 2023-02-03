Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) PT Lowered to $11.00 at KeyCorp

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by KeyCorp from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Farfetch from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Farfetch from $8.50 to $6.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Farfetch from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Farfetch from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Societe Generale cut their target price on shares of Farfetch from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $13.06.

Shares of NYSE FTCH opened at $7.53 on Monday. Farfetch has a 1 year low of $3.64 and a 1 year high of $22.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 2.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Farfetch ( NYSE:FTCH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $593.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.27 million. Farfetch had a return on equity of 58.40% and a net margin of 26.67%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Farfetch will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in Farfetch by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 240,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after buying an additional 29,157 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Farfetch by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 557,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,991,000 after acquiring an additional 46,266 shares in the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new position in Farfetch during the 2nd quarter worth $144,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Farfetch by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 34,828,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,369,000 after acquiring an additional 4,237,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regal Partners Ltd grew its holdings in Farfetch by 55.8% during the 2nd quarter. Regal Partners Ltd now owns 605,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,333,000 after acquiring an additional 216,785 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.07% of the company’s stock.

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

