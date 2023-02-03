Fat Projects Acquisition (NASDAQ:FATPU) Shares Down 4.7%

Fat Projects Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:FATPU – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 4.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $10.28 and last traded at $10.32. 2,982 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 1% from the average session volume of 3,007 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.83.

Fat Projects Acquisition Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fat Projects Acquisition

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Fat Projects Acquisition stock. Clear Street LLC lifted its stake in Fat Projects Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:FATPU – Get Rating) by 243.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,611 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,270 shares during the quarter. Clear Street LLC’s holdings in Fat Projects Acquisition were worth $46,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Fat Projects Acquisition

Fat Projects Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of the supply chain, transportation, logistics, finance, sustainability/ESG, food, agriculture, e-commerce, and big data and/or monetization areas in Southeast Asia.

