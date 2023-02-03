Fc Global Realty (OTCMKTS:FCRE) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.10

Fc Global Realty Inc (OTCMKTS:FCRE – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.10 and traded as high as $0.10. Fc Global Realty shares last traded at $0.10, with a volume of 11,300 shares.
Fc Global Realty Stock Performance
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.10.
About Fc Global Realty
FC Global Realty Incorporated operates as a real estate investment company in the United States and internationally. It holds investments in various projects, such as high-end value hotels and resort communities; residential developments; and commercial properties, such as gas station sites. The company is based in Orangeburg, New York.
