Fellaz Price Reaches $1.43 (FLZ)

Fellaz (FLZ) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 3rd. In the last week, Fellaz has traded 12% higher against the dollar. Fellaz has a total market cap of $4.71 billion and approximately $104,691.18 worth of Fellaz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fellaz token can now be bought for $1.43 or 0.00006152 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Fellaz

Fellaz launched on March 20th, 2022. Fellaz’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Fellaz is fellaz.xyz. Fellaz’s official Twitter account is @fellazxyz and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Fellaz

According to CryptoCompare, “Fellaz, based in Singapore, is a multichain web3 entertainment ecosystem that specializes in the production and distribution of original metaverse-native IP and derivative content. As a comprehensive metaverse content production studio, an NFT solution for web3 entertainment, a decentralized fandom community catalyzer, and an alliance of leading experts and global partners, Fellaz is a one-stop solution and ecosystem designed to help businesses and creators transition to a longer-term web3 business model by effectively integrating the ideal features of the metaverse, decentralization, and NFT technology with original content, web3 diversification, and fandom in ways that actually work.”

