Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) PT Raised to $330.00

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $274.00 to $330.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 24.30% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on RACE. StockNews.com raised shares of Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Ferrari from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Ferrari from $290.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Friday. HSBC upgraded Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Ferrari from €261.00 ($283.70) to €265.00 ($288.04) in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.06.

Ferrari Price Performance

NYSE:RACE opened at $265.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $226.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $209.07. Ferrari has a 1-year low of $167.45 and a 1-year high of $270.35. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Institutional Trading of Ferrari

Ferrari ( NYSE:RACE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Ferrari had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 40.02%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ferrari will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RACE. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Ferrari by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Ferrari by 1.0% in the third quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management grew its stake in Ferrari by 1.7% in the third quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 3,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Ferrari by 1.6% in the third quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its stake in Ferrari by 3.8% in the second quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. 32.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ferrari

Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.

