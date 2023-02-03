Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their neutral rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a GBX 1,200 ($14.82) target price on the stock.

Fevertree Drinks Stock Performance

Fevertree Drinks stock opened at GBX 1,152 ($14.23) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 3,490.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,082.28 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,010.69. Fevertree Drinks has a 52 week low of GBX 804.50 ($9.94) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,319 ($28.64). The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Fevertree Drinks Company Profile

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, Clementine tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, and cola distillers.

