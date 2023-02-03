Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their neutral rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a GBX 1,200 ($14.82) target price on the stock.
Fevertree Drinks Stock Performance
Fevertree Drinks stock opened at GBX 1,152 ($14.23) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 3,490.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,082.28 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,010.69. Fevertree Drinks has a 52 week low of GBX 804.50 ($9.94) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,319 ($28.64). The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.
Fevertree Drinks Company Profile
Further Reading
- Cathie Woods’ Ark Innovation ETF Set To Rebound in 2023?
- Mullen Automotive Stock Gains Momentum On Positive News
- Harley-Davidson Inc. Stock, Is It Time To Buy?
- The Bottom Is In For Meta Platforms, Volatility Is Not Over
- Analyzing Alaska Air’s Recent Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Fevertree Drinks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fevertree Drinks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.