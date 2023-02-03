FG Financial Group, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 (NASDAQ:FGFPP)

FG Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGFPP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th.
FG Financial Group Stock Performance
NASDAQ FGFPP traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 797. FG Financial Group has a 52 week low of $14.00 and a 52 week high of $23.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.74.
FG Financial Group Company Profile
