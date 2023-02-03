FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) Upgraded at William Blair

William Blair upgraded shares of FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. William Blair also issued estimates for FibroGen’s Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.78) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.76) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.05) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($2.53) EPS.

FGEN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America raised shares of FibroGen from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Raymond James raised shares of FibroGen from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FibroGen in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FibroGen presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Shares of NASDAQ FGEN opened at $24.85 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.25. FibroGen has a 1-year low of $7.81 and a 1-year high of $24.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 0.85.

FibroGen ( NASDAQ:FGEN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($0.15). FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 250.58% and a negative net margin of 294.16%. The business had revenue of $15.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.02 million. Equities research analysts forecast that FibroGen will post -3.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Enrique A. Conterno sold 2,543 shares of FibroGen stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total value of $40,153.97. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 297,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,689,945.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other FibroGen news, CEO Enrique A. Conterno sold 2,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total value of $40,153.97. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 297,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,689,945.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Enrique A. Conterno sold 1,538 shares of FibroGen stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total transaction of $30,683.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,894,885.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,481 shares of company stock worth $137,810 in the last 90 days. 2.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 1.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 280,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,376,000 after purchasing an additional 3,002 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in FibroGen during the first quarter valued at approximately $251,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in FibroGen by 55.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 47,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 16,842 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in FibroGen during the first quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in FibroGen by 204.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 732,183 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,801,000 after buying an additional 491,722 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

FibroGen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. It focuses on the hypoxia-inducible factor and connective tissue growth factor biology to develop medicines for the treatment of anemia, fibrotic disease, and cancer.

