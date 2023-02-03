Financial Review: VU1 (OTCMKTS:VUOC) & Alpine 4 (NASDAQ:ALPP)

VU1 (OTCMKTS:VUOC – Get Rating) and Alpine 4 (NASDAQ:ALPP – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for VU1 and Alpine 4, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VU1 0 0 0 0 N/A Alpine 4 0 0 1 0 3.00

Alpine 4 has a consensus target price of $2.75, suggesting a potential upside of 292.80%.

Volatility and Risk

Earnings & Valuation

VU1 has a beta of -0.76, indicating that its stock price is 176% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alpine 4 has a beta of 0.81, indicating that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares VU1 and Alpine 4’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VU1 N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Alpine 4 $51.64 million 2.70 -$19.41 million N/A N/A

VU1 has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Alpine 4.

Profitability

This table compares VU1 and Alpine 4’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VU1 N/A N/A N/A Alpine 4 -15.43% -19.71% -10.35%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

10.2% of Alpine 4 shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.2% of Alpine 4 shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Alpine 4 beats VU1 on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About VU1

Vu1 Corp. designs, develops and sells mercury-free lighting products using its proprietary Electron Stimulated Luminescence (ESL) technology. It’s ESL lights use a form of cathode-ray tube technology in which accelerated electrons stimulate phosphor to create light, making the surface of lights glow in a highly energy-efficient manner and with a warm natural light. The company was founded on August 30, 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Alpine 4

Alpine 4 Holdings, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the acquisition of businesses that fits into its drivers, stabilizers, and facilitators business model. It operates through the following segments: QCA, APF, Morris, Deluxe, and Excel. The QCA segment offers electronic contract manufacturing solutions. The APF segment sells American made fabricated metal parts, assemblies, and sub-assemblies to original equipment manufacturers. The Morris and Deluxe segments designs, fabricates, and installs dust collectors, commercial ductwork, kitchen hoods, industrial ventilation systems, machine guards, architectural work, and water furnaces. The Excel segment includes expertise in repairs, service, maintenance, turn arounds, down days planned or unplanned with quick and responsive teams for most any items required by the customer needs and demands. The company was founded by Kent B. Wilson, Jeffrey Hail, Ian Kantrowitz, and Shannon Rigney on April 22, 2014 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

