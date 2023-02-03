Financial Survey: Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) & Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB)

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC – Get Rating) and Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Cambridge Bancorp and Civista Bancshares, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Cambridge Bancorp alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cambridge Bancorp 0 1 0 0 2.00 Civista Bancshares 0 1 2 0 2.67

Cambridge Bancorp currently has a consensus target price of $100.00, indicating a potential upside of 19.76%. Civista Bancshares has a consensus target price of $27.20, indicating a potential upside of 22.03%. Given Civista Bancshares’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Civista Bancshares is more favorable than Cambridge Bancorp.

Dividends

Earnings and Valuation

Cambridge Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $2.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Civista Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Cambridge Bancorp pays out 34.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Civista Bancshares pays out 22.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Cambridge Bancorp has increased its dividend for 25 consecutive years. Cambridge Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

This table compares Cambridge Bancorp and Civista Bancshares’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cambridge Bancorp $203.00 million 3.21 $52.91 million $7.34 11.38 Civista Bancshares $133.19 million 2.63 $40.55 million $2.55 8.74

Cambridge Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Civista Bancshares. Civista Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cambridge Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Cambridge Bancorp and Civista Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cambridge Bancorp 26.06% 12.79% 1.11% Civista Bancshares 28.59% 11.89% 1.23%

Risk & Volatility

Cambridge Bancorp has a beta of 0.49, suggesting that its stock price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Civista Bancshares has a beta of 0.79, suggesting that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

49.4% of Cambridge Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.0% of Civista Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 3.2% of Cambridge Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.1% of Civista Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Cambridge Bancorp beats Civista Bancshares on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cambridge Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Cambridge Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking services. It focuses on the wealth management, commercial banking, residential lending, and personal banking services. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

About Civista Bancshares

(Get Rating)

Civista Bancshares, Inc. is a financial holding company engaged in the community banking business. It provides financial services through its offices in the Ohio counties of Erie, Crawford, Champaign, Franklin, Logan, Summit, Huron, Ottawa, Madison, Union and Richland. The firm’s primary deposit products are checking, savings, and term certificate accounts, and its lending products are residential mortgage, commercial and installment loans. The company was founded on February 19, 1987 and is headquartered in Sandusky, OH.

Receive News & Ratings for Cambridge Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambridge Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.