Financial Survey: Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) vs. Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM)

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) and Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Chesapeake Energy and Black Stone Minerals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chesapeake Energy $5.21 billion 2.20 $6.33 billion $19.20 4.45 Black Stone Minerals $359.26 million 9.20 $181.99 million $1.88 8.40

Chesapeake Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Black Stone Minerals. Chesapeake Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Black Stone Minerals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Volatility & Risk

16.5% of Black Stone Minerals shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of Chesapeake Energy shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 21.1% of Black Stone Minerals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Chesapeake Energy has a beta of 0.65, indicating that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Black Stone Minerals has a beta of 1.05, indicating that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Chesapeake Energy and Black Stone Minerals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chesapeake Energy 26.07% 37.97% 16.85% Black Stone Minerals 69.77% 45.85% 27.65%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Chesapeake Energy and Black Stone Minerals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chesapeake Energy 0 1 9 0 2.90 Black Stone Minerals 0 1 2 1 3.00

Chesapeake Energy presently has a consensus target price of $124.30, indicating a potential upside of 45.41%. Black Stone Minerals has a consensus target price of $19.75, indicating a potential upside of 25.08%. Given Chesapeake Energy’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Chesapeake Energy is more favorable than Black Stone Minerals.

Dividends

Chesapeake Energy pays an annual dividend of $2.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Black Stone Minerals pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.4%. Chesapeake Energy pays out 11.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Black Stone Minerals pays out 95.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Chesapeake Energy has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Black Stone Minerals has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Black Stone Minerals is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Black Stone Minerals beats Chesapeake Energy on 12 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Chesapeake Energy

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas. As of December 31, 2021, it owned interests in approximately 8,200 gross productive wells, including 6,500 wells with working interest and 1,700 wells with an overriding or royalty interest; and had estimated proved reserves of 661 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

About Black Stone Minerals

Black Stone Minerals LP is an exploration company. The firm engages in the exploration of oil and natural gas minerals. It focuses on the operation of Louisiana-Mississippi Salt Basins, Western Gulf, Permian Basin, Palo Duro Basin, East Texas Basin, Anadarko Basin, Appalachian Basin, Arkoma Basin, Bend Arch-Fort Worth, and Southwestern Wyoming. The company was founded in 1876 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

