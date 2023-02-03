Fingerprint Cards AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:FGRRF) Shares Down 8.3%

Fingerprint Cards AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:FGRRF – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 8.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.22 and last traded at $0.22. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 0% from the average daily volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.24.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.21 and a 200-day moving average of $0.61.

About Fingerprint Cards AB (publ)

Fingerprint Cards AB engages in the development and provision of biometric system solutions. It offers solutions for smartphones and tablets, smart cards, internet of things and innovations, and automotive. The company was founded on April 18, 1997 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

