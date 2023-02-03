First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) Price Target Increased to $28.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FHB. StockNews.com cut shares of First Hawaiian from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of First Hawaiian from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Compass Point lowered their price target on shares of First Hawaiian to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Shares of FHB opened at $27.79 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.06. First Hawaiian has a 1-year low of $21.21 and a 1-year high of $30.06.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.24%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 355.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,280 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Hawaiian during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Hawaiian during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Hawaiian during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 97.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Hawaiian, Inc is a bank holding company engaged in the provision of banking services to consumer and commercial customers, including deposit products, lending services, and wealth management and trust services through its subsidiary, First Hawaiian Bank. It operates through the following business segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other.

