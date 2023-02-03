FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. FirstCash had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 8.17%. The business had revenue of $749.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ FCFS traded down $2.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $88.55. 147,989 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 217,808. The stock has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $89.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.58. FirstCash has a 52 week low of $58.30 and a 52 week high of $100.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. FirstCash’s payout ratio is currently 30.34%.

In other news, Director Douglas Richard Rippel sold 25,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.27, for a total transaction of $2,347,008.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,032,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $641,819,949.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 595,628 shares of company stock valued at $53,164,121. 19.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FCFS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 19.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,396,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,282,000 after purchasing an additional 730,072 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 121.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 223,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,525,000 after purchasing an additional 122,284 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 30.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 502,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,903,000 after purchasing an additional 118,323 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 75.9% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 131,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,624,000 after purchasing an additional 56,612 shares during the period. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of FirstCash in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,313,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on FirstCash in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens upgraded FirstCash from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on FirstCash in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on FirstCash from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on FirstCash from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, FirstCash currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.60.

FirstCash Holdings, Inc operates retail pawn stores in the United States and Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments, and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

