Fisher Asset Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN)

Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 19,289,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,475,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.42% of Haleon as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in Haleon during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in Haleon during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hudock Inc. bought a new position in Haleon during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Haleon in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, City Holding Co. bought a new position in shares of Haleon in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HLN stock opened at $7.90 on Friday. Haleon plc has a 1 year low of $5.59 and a 1 year high of $8.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.74.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HLN shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Haleon from GBX 360 ($4.45) to GBX 364 ($4.50) in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Haleon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $364.00.

Haleon plc engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides therapeutic oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

