FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund (NYSEARCA:RAVI) Stock Price Up 0%

FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund (NYSEARCA:RAVI – Get Rating) were up 0% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $74.69 and last traded at $74.68. Approximately 29,587 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 48,304 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.68.

FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.43.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,977,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811,838 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund by 212.7% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 217,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,210,000 after buying an additional 148,212 shares during the period. Ironbridge Private Wealth LLC increased its position in FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund by 414.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ironbridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 186,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,906,000 after buying an additional 150,440 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund by 135.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 151,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,293,000 after buying an additional 87,336 shares during the period. Finally, Landmark Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC now owns 128,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,524,000 after buying an additional 36,624 shares during the period.

