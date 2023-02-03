Forest Road Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:FRXBU) Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of Forest Road Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:FRXBU – Get Rating) were up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.14 and last traded at $10.14. Approximately 1,124 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $10.13.

Forest Road Acquisition Corp. II Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.93.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Forest Road Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forest Road Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.