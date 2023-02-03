Fortive (NYSE:FTV) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04, RTT News reports. Fortive had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

FTV stock opened at $67.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $65.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.24. Fortive has a 12-month low of $52.47 and a 12-month high of $69.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.29, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. Fortive’s payout ratio is 13.33%.

Several research analysts have commented on FTV shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Fortive from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Fortive from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Fortive from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Fortive from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortive presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.62.

In other Fortive news, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 13,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.44, for a total value of $900,396.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,818 shares in the company, valued at $6,078,703.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 13,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.44, for a total transaction of $900,396.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,818 shares in the company, valued at $6,078,703.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Patrick K. Murphy sold 32,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $2,247,945.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,314,412.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Fortive by 34.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 773 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of Fortive by 21.8% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 977 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Fortive during the first quarter valued at about $66,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in Fortive by 26.1% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,835 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Fortive by 10.0% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,448 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

