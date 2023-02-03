Fortive (NYSE:FTV) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.25-$3.40 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.34. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.95 billion-$6.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.01 billion. Fortive also updated its FY23 guidance to $3.25-3.40 EPS.

NYSE FTV traded up $1.12 on Friday, hitting $68.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,315,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,850,549. The company has a market capitalization of $24.39 billion, a PE ratio of 32.75, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $65.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Fortive has a 12-month low of $52.47 and a 12-month high of $69.42.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. Fortive had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Fortive will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. Fortive’s payout ratio is 13.33%.

FTV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Fortive from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Fortive from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Fortive from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Fortive from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Fortive from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $72.62.

In other Fortive news, CEO Patrick K. Murphy sold 32,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $2,247,945.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,929 shares in the company, valued at $4,314,412.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Fortive news, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 13,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.44, for a total transaction of $900,396.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,818 shares in the company, valued at $6,078,703.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick K. Murphy sold 32,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $2,247,945.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,929 shares in the company, valued at $4,314,412.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in Fortive by 26.1% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,835 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Fortive by 19.8% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 26,382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after buying an additional 4,361 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Fortive by 4.1% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 12,747 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in shares of Fortive by 4.7% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 27,843 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Fortive by 5.8% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,378 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. 94.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

