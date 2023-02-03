Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Forward Industries Price Performance

Shares of Forward Industries stock opened at $1.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $12.98 million, a P/E ratio of -9.21 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.36. Forward Industries has a 1 year low of $1.01 and a 1 year high of $1.94.

Get Forward Industries alerts:

Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 16th. The textile maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.82 million for the quarter. Forward Industries had a negative return on equity of 19.48% and a negative net margin of 3.25%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Forward Industries

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Forward Industries stock. GMT Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Forward Industries, Inc. ( NASDAQ:FORD Get Rating ) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 91,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000. GMT Capital Corp owned 0.91% of Forward Industries at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.12% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Forward Industries, Inc engages in the provision of integrated design, development, and manufacturing solutions for top tier medical and technology customers worldwide. It operates through the following segments: OEM Distribution, Retail Distribution, and Design. The OEM Distribution segment sources and distributes carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits and a variety of other portable electronic and non-electronic devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Forward Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.