Frax Share Price Down 6.7% Over Last Week (FXS)

Frax Share (FXS) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 3rd. Over the last week, Frax Share has traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar. Frax Share has a total market capitalization of $793.77 million and approximately $49.69 million worth of Frax Share was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Frax Share token can currently be bought for approximately $10.83 or 0.00046412 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Frax Share Profile

Frax Share launched on December 16th, 2020. Frax Share’s total supply is 99,822,984 tokens and its circulating supply is 73,287,336 tokens. Frax Share’s official website is frax.finance/#welcome. Frax Share’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Frax Share

According to CryptoCompare, “The Frax Share token (FXS) is the non-stable, value-accrual token in the Frax protocol. It is meant to be volatile and hold rights to governance and all excess collateral of the system.TelegramWhitepaper”

