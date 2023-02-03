Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) Given a €35.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €35.00 ($38.04) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on FRE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €31.90 ($34.67) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley set a €28.00 ($30.43) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Warburg Research set a €24.00 ($26.09) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €24.00 ($26.09) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, UBS Group set a €32.50 ($35.33) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, January 25th.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA stock opened at €27.23 ($29.60) on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €26.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €24.94. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of €60.16 ($65.39) and a 12 month high of €80.00 ($86.96).

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care company, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care. It operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

