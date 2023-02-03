Friedrich Vorwerk Group (OTCMKTS:FRVWY) Cut to “Hold” at Berenberg Bank

Friedrich Vorwerk Group (OTCMKTS:FRVWY – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut Friedrich Vorwerk Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.
Friedrich Vorwerk Group Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:FRVWY opened at $3.75 on Friday. Friedrich Vorwerk Group has a 52 week low of $3.50 and a 52 week high of $10.00.
